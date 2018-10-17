If you think The Apprentice UK team names are bad, rest assured it’s a global tradition…

Connexus. Phoenix. First Forte. Decadence. All genuine team names picked by Apprentice UK candidates throughout the show’s 14 series – all identities that sound like rejected Word Art titles.

However, as perplexing as you might find them, the team names featured in versions of The Apprentice throughout the world are sometimes even stranger.

Firstly, the US. The show once presided over by President Donald Trump has been packed with just the sort of crazily optimistic names you might expect from the country, including season five’s Gold Rush, Capital Edge (season four) and Net Worth (season three).

The US Celebrity version of the show has also seen the likes of Team ASAP, Team Rocksolid (one word) and Team Empressario.

You simply can’t argue with those names. Mainly because they don’t make any sense.

And just in case you were wondering, yes, The Irish version of the show is on par with the Americans in their efforts, their four series of the show producing oddities such as Elev8 and Zest.

Although you probably know about the US and Irish versions, you might not know much about the franchise’s other 30 overseas shows, from The Apprentice Africa to Belgium’s De Topmanager. Led by business leaders from their respective regions, none feature Lord Sugar, but most still include some pretty, shall we say, memorable team names.

In particular: Brazil. Still on the air, their version of the show, O Aprendiz, has seen the likes of Team Masters, Team Up and Team Best battle it out in various tasks. And before you ask, no those aren’t translations.

But it would be unfair to single out the Brazilians alone. European versions also sometimes pick out English team names, our favourite being Team Brain Shock that featured in the Finnish version Diili.

However, arguably the best names come from the other side of the globe in Australia. While the show’s single civilian version produced the beautifully senseless Team Eventus, it’s the celebrity version of the show where you can find the real gems.

Featuring the likes of comedian Julia Morris (the TV presenter who went viral with her quirky I’m a Celebrity showreel), it’s easy to tell the candidates didn’t take the show too seriously after christening their sides everything from Team Fabulous, Team Supreme to, our favourite, simply… Dream Team.

In other words, no matter how bad you think the team names are in the UK, there’s probably a candidate somewhere else in the world willing to suggest something even worse. With the exception, of course, of Syed from series two…

The Apprentice is on 9pm Wednesdays, BBC1