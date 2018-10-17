Accessibility Links

Bake Off fans are convinced the wrong person went home this week

Viewers are NOT happy with Paul and Prue's decision

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

Following the most controversial moment of the series so far, Great British Bake Off fans have shared their outrage at the judges’ decision to send home Manon instead of Rahul – with many also criticising their choice of Star Baker.

A less-than-perfect smørrebrød (open sandwich), a technical bake of aebleskiver (spherical apple pancakes) and a showstopper of kagekone (a celebration ‘cake’ made from decorated Danish pastries) saw French baker Manon exit the tent on Danish Week.

But comparing her offerings – and the comments of judges Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith – with Rahul’s, which included raw bread and burnt pancakes, viewers were at a loss to understand the decision.

Meanwhile, there was also puzzlement from some quarters at the choice of Ruby rather than Briony as Star Baker.

Au revoir Manon…

