Bake Off fans are convinced the wrong person went home this week

Following the most controversial moment of the series so far, Great British Bake Off fans have shared their outrage at the judges’ decision to send home Manon instead of Rahul – with many also criticising their choice of Star Baker.

A less-than-perfect smørrebrød (open sandwich), a technical bake of aebleskiver (spherical apple pancakes) and a showstopper of kagekone (a celebration ‘cake’ made from decorated Danish pastries) saw French baker Manon exit the tent on Danish Week.

But comparing her offerings – and the comments of judges Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith – with Rahul’s, which included raw bread and burnt pancakes, viewers were at a loss to understand the decision.

No way should Manon have gone home, Rahul did the worst in every challenge?!?! #GBBO — Molly (@mollyhrose) October 16, 2018

Just spilt a HUGE glass of red wine but what now #gbbo ?? I love Raul but his stuff wasn't actually edible this week. Is this done with focus group screenings? — now 🙁 was 🙂 (@dustytrinket) October 16, 2018

For the first time this series I really disagree with star baker and who was sent home #GBBO pic.twitter.com/i0Gfz7Ri61 — Jen (@JenL1997) October 16, 2018

#GBBO wrong decision. Bottom line. Rahul made raw bread, came last in the technical and burned his pastries. Literally no one did worse than that. — Lyndsay Molyneux (@loudpurplehair) October 16, 2018

That was just not fair. Rahul should have gone. Paul Hollywood always says it is how they perform on the day and to discount their previous record.! He obviously did not do that with Rahul!!#gbbo — Tim Treagust (@TimTreagust) October 16, 2018

#GBBO wtf…. Joke. Wrong person went home… Poor poor choice. You know who they want to win — arran maxwell (@amaxwell87) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, there was also puzzlement from some quarters at the choice of Ruby rather than Briony as Star Baker.

@PaulHollywood I cannot believe what I have just watched. Briony should have been star baker and Rahul should have been sent home. Absolutely disgrace! How anybody can stand over any of his bakes tonight and justify his place in the semi final is beyond me. #gbbo — Emma Murray (@emma_6990) October 16, 2018

As much as I love him Rahul should have gone home and Briony should have won star baker. — Niamh Richardson (@Niamh_Lauren) October 16, 2018

Au revoir Manon…