Matt Lucas reveals what it’s like to be a Doctor Who actor on Tinder

Adventures in the Tardis clearly do not compare to the out of this world conversations you have with the folk on Tinder

Matt Lucas Doctor Who BBC

Despite having battled monsters and demons across several galaxies, Matt Lucas can’t seem to catch a break on Tinder. Join the club, Matt.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old, who starred alongside Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor as unwilling companion Nardole for two years, shared a snapshot of life on the Tinder dating scene as a celebrity/humanoid alien/cyborg on Twitter.

Captioning the screenshot, ‘Typical day’, Lucas showed he had matched with someone on the popular dating app – with amusing results.

When the person in question asked if he was “the guy from Doctor Who”, he replied, “I am, but please don’t tell anyone I’m on Tinder. I’m supposed to be fighting off Mondasian Cybermen.”

Whovians will remember Lucas’s final few scenes as Nardole, herding away panicked villages to a different floor to a spaceship while Cybermen attacked.

He then reappeared again as an avatar, made up of Nardole’s memories before his death, to bid the Twelfth Doctor goodbye before his regeneration into Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor.

Nardole, Bill and the Doctor hugging
Nardole, Bill and the Doctor hugging (BBC screengrab)
Advertisement

However, in the novelisation of the story written by Paul Cornell, Nardole defeated the impending doom of the Cyberman threat and went on to have several wives and many children – making it all the more suspicious that he’s now on Tinder…

All about Doctor Who

The Doctor (David Tennant)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

