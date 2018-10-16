A new Doctor Who character has become an instant cult figure

The Doctor Who series 11 opener may have gifted fans a new Gallifreyan in the form of Jodie Whittaker and three new companions, however there was another hero who caught some viewers’ eyes: Salad Man!

He might not have been a Time Lord, or possess any superpowers whatsoever, but he did wield a kebab filled with some unwanted slices of cucumber and tomato. And he used this salad when rounded on by giant Stenza warrior Tzim-Sha (Tim Shaw to us).

In fact, as well as throwing his tomatoes at the alien, the apparently inebriated hero served up a killer line: “Eat my salad, ‘alloween!”

And, for many, it was the best part of the opening episode.

Salad man is the hero we need but not the one we deserve #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/INXvbE0YDD — Matt ™ 🎃 (@Mr_W101) October 8, 2018

Loved the scene with the drunken fellow hurling salad from a kebab at the main antagonist . You don’t get that in Game of Thrones #DOCTORWHO — Andy Smith (@shadymint) October 7, 2018

New #DoctorWho premiere was brilliant. Jodie Whittaker was class, cinematography great and 'that' salad scene 😂 pic.twitter.com/4pqDVzH1Ia — Sean (@WafcSean) October 8, 2018

And others thought the scene perfectly embodied the episode’s Sheffield setting.

Genuinely how all northern people would actually react to an alien #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/V7F45XOg7f — Sophie S. Pumpkins 🎃 (@SophLouiseHall) October 7, 2018

Some people say #doctorwho isn't realistic, but a drunken northerner flinging his takeaway salad at a guy in fancy dress is absolutely spot on. — Steven (@AlpineJoe33) October 7, 2018

The guy throwing the salad at the alien off his kebab is so Sheffield #doctorwho — Lyra (@hyruleshinobi) October 7, 2018

Salad guy is a true representation of the North #DoctorWho — Emi-kill ya 🎃 (@_aceinspace) October 7, 2018

However, Salad Man’s sensational line sadly didn’t prevent the alien from giving him a lethal sub-zero burn in the face.

RIP "Eat My Salad" Guy – your classic catchphrase, "Eat my salad!", will never be forgotten #DoctorWho — 🎃 Grim Boo-rrows 🎃 (@BuzzJim) October 7, 2018

RIP eat my salad guy's kebab xxx #DoctorWho — Ollie🇸🇪 EMOTIONS — IDENTIFICATION /// (@emotionidentify) October 7, 2018

And although some completely understood the warrior’s actions…

To be fair that's what I would do if someone threw salad at me #DoctorWho — Claire (@Bundleberry) October 7, 2018

TBH this "eat my salad" guy deserve to die painfully #DoctorWho #WhoviansAU — Commander Red Jonkks (@Red_Jonkks) October 8, 2018

That is what happens if you lob kebab salad at someone down a back street…. #DoctorWho — Vic Langer (@viclanger) October 7, 2018

…ultimately Salad Man taught fans an important lesson.

And remember folks, if you're alone in the street in the evening and there's a giant scary looking armoured alien approaching, whatever you do, DO NOT THROW SALAD AT IT! #DoctorWho — spooky amy saw venom ︽✵︽ (@capaldigraham) October 7, 2018

RIP Salad Man, you did not die in vain.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

This article was originally published on 8 October 2018