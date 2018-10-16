Who are the stars of Celebrity Hunted 2018?

Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted is back, with eight new stars going on the run in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, all the while being tracked by a team of dedicated investigators.

Olympic gymnast (and 2012 Strictly Come Dancing champion) Louis Smith, Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, Sky News anchor Kay Burley and Love Island finalists Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay are just some of those pairing up to take part.

Meet them all below…

AJ Pritchard and Louis Smith

Who is AJ Pritchard and where have I seen him before?

AJ is best known as a professional dancer on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, and is partnered with athlete Lauren Steadman for the new series. He’s also previously taken part in Celebrity MasterChef.

Who is Louis Smith and where have I seen him before?

Olympic gymnast Louis Smith represented Great Britain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning a bronze and two silver medals.

Dom Joly and Vicky Pattison

Who is Dom Joly and where have I seen him before?

Dom Joly is a comedian and writer, probably best known for his work on the hidden-camera show Trigger Happy TV, and for various appearances on panel shows, including Would I Lie to You?

Who is Vicky Pattison and where have I seen her before?

TV personality Vicky Pattison kick-started her TV career in Geordie Shore. She’s been a panel member on Loose Women and was crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning I’m a Celebrity in 2015.

Johnny Mercer and Kay Burley

Who is Johny Mercer and where have I seen him before?

Politician and former Royal Marine Commando Johnny Mercer MP has published a memoir about his combat tours of Afghanistan.

Who is Kay Burley and where have I seen her before?

Kay Burley is a TV newsreader and presenter, and has worked for Sky News since 1988.

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes

Who is Kem Cetinay and where have I seen him before?

Rapper, hairdresser, TV personality — and now fugitive — Love Island’s Kem Cetinay won the ITV2 series along with Amber Davies last year.

Who is Chris Hughes and where have I seen him before?

Kem’s best friend and the other half of Chris & Kem, Chris Hughes also starred in Love Island 2017. The pair released released their grime single Little Bit Leave It in October last year.

Celebrity Hunted first begins on Tuesday 16th October at 9:15pm on Channel 4