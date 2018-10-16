Who is Briony Williams? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

Bristolian Briony Williams is one of the 12 contestants bidding for baking glory in The Great British Bake Off tent for 2018.

The 33-year-old, who writes about and posts pictures of her bakes online under the name Briony May, says she was inspired by her nan’s baking wisdom and uses YouTube tutorials to help her pick up trickier techniques.

Since 2013 Briony’s been a serious baker, making all sorts of intricately decorated wedding cakes and novelty bakes and mastering puff pastry to the delight of her husband and daughter.

“[I went in] for myself and to make my family proud,” Briony said, also adding that some parts of the Bake Off experience were a nice change from her usual routine.

“You don’t have a washer upper at home, and I got quite used to that in the tent!”

Now, she’s hoping that she can raise her game in the Bake Off tent, and do her best for the people who love her – especially the uni mates who didn’t know she was even competing in the series.

“We keep in regular contact still, but none of them have a clue,” she explained.

“So that will be funny when they find out.”

Briony’s Bake Off journey

Briony was over the moon to be crowned Star Baker in Pastry Week, after her Alice in Wonderland pie won over the judges in the showstopper challenge.

Briony's wonderful Alice In Wonderland Showstopper. pic.twitter.com/xU4HKs4HAp — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 2, 2018

A contender for Star Baker from the off, in Biscuit Week Briony just lost out to fellow contestant Manon despite baking the “best shortbread here today” according to judge Paul Hollywood. The bubbly Bristolian definitely caught the eye though – and now her friends know she’s actually on the show, it looks like she’s got a hell of a lot of support behind her.

Briony thought she was going home in Dessert Week after a few disasters in the tent but, given Terry’s absence, there were no eliminations and Briony was very relieved indeed.

This captured the moment when I thought my Bake Off journey had come to an end!! I cannot express how relieved I was that I got to come back for another week!! My beautiful bake off sisters @iam_rubes & @MMarla35 by my side, they were my strength 😘😘😘 #GBBO https://t.co/QA49lvoTM5 — Briony May (@brionymaybakes) September 19, 2018

Briony Williams: Key facts

Age: 33

From: Bristol

Job: Full-time parent

Instagram: @brionymaybakes

