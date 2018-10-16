Presenters and fans wish Blue Peter a happy 60th birthday

Blue Peter has been a BBC tea-time staple with children across the decades – so it’s no surprise that plenty of wellwishers, from former presenters to fans of all ages, have lined up to wish the show a happy 60th birthday on Twitter.

Former host and TV favourite Katy Hill, who joined the legendary series as a presenter for six years in 1995, thanked the show for the ‘life changing opportunities’ it presented her with.

💙HAPPY 60 BLUE PETER!💙

24 years ago, I landed the best job on the planet! 6 years of incredible adventures, extreme challenges and drawing attention to the things that mattered became a life-changing experience and I’ll be forever grateful for it! #BluePeter60 #BluePeter pic.twitter.com/r60U8pHF0u — Katy Hill (@KatyHillTV) October 16, 2018

Elsewhere, Helen Skelton, who presented Blue Peter from 2008-2013, urged people to tune into Blue Peter for its 60th celebrations, and Anthea Turner posted a throwback snap with Diane Louise Jordan and John Leslie.

What a Team to be part of – Don't forget to watch tomorrow @cbbc https://t.co/4MXISZlXZa pic.twitter.com/dDgLwAmS88 — Anthea Turner (@AntheaTurner1) October 15, 2018

A series of special events have been planned to celebrate the world’s longest-running children’s show’s sixth decade on our screens.

Current host Radzi Chinyanganya is fronting the popular CBeebies Bedtime Stories slot.

Meanwhile BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin tweeted her 137,000 followers, asking them to share their experiences of the well-loved show.

#BluePeter is 60 today, what are your favourite moments and memories and who has a badge? #bbcbreakfast — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to share their nostalgic memories of the iconic show…

My much treasured #BluePeter postcard. Favourite presenter and pet. Happy 60th birthday Blue Peter. Thanks for the memories! Here’s to another 60 years of knowledge, entertainment and laughter! #BluePeter60 pic.twitter.com/ZRKMqLgClz — Angela Holmes (@A_J_Holmes) October 16, 2018

I was taken to Television Centre as a nipper to watch the Dream Team do #BluePeter live from the studio. And yeah, working for the BBC is a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/aZQSRVbuNB — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) October 16, 2018

And the more senior of Blue Peter’s fanbase took a trip down memory lane as a team of former hosts, including Konnie Huq and Simon Thomas, reunited on BBC’s The One Show, alongside regular host and former Blue Peter stalwart Matt Baker.

A lovely #bluepeter reunion on the @BBCTheOneShow tonight and even more lovely having my boy with me. pic.twitter.com/mE3OVlT8hV — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) October 15, 2018

The show saw the presenters relive some of Blue Peter’s more memorable moments – including when Baker and Thomas failed to open the studio doors when dressed in full German lederhosen, and of course, the infamous baby elephant.

A series of well-known faces also took part in trying to recreate the infamous Blue Peter makes – with Anthea Turner’s toilet-roll carbon copy of Thunderbird’s Tracy Island the make in question.

Loading up on sticky back plastic, Al Murray, Jon Richardson, Michael Ball and Alex Jones cracked on in trying to recreate the piece.