Ant and Dec make NTAs shortlist as Jodie Whittaker picks up first nomination for Doctor Who

The shortlist for the National Television Awards 2019 is out – and both Ant and Dec and Jodie Whittaker (for Doctor Who) are on it despite limited screen-time this year thanks to Ant’s ongoing hiatus from TV.

The TV duo were named in the TV presenter category – going up against This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, who will be filling in for Ant on I’m A Celeb when it returns later this year – while Whittaker was nominated for best performance in a drama, ten months on from her first appearance in the Christmas special but just two weeks after making her full-time deb-Who-t (sorry).

She will be up against Carey Mulligan (Collateral), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Bodyguard stars Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes, and many more.

The 2019 ceremony will also see the introduction of a new category for best new drama, which will honour series which have launched in the past year. The shows on the shortlist include Bodyguard, A Very English Scandal, Killing Eve and A Discovery of Witches. As winners are decided by public vote, we have a sneaky feeling Bodyguard might steal this one…

Voting is now open – and you can view the shortlist for each category and cast your vote here.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast on ITV on 22nd January 2019