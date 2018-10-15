The Cry viewers in absolute shock after episode 3 twist

Fans of BBC drama The Cry were in for a shock in episode three after it was revealed that Joanna (Jenna Coleman) is on trial for the killing of Alistair (Ewen Leslie).

Although scenes of Joanna in court and the non-linear timeline suggested the mother was in the dock in relation to the death of baby Noah, it turns out she’s actually been accused of killing master manipulator Alistair.

Despite the show dropping a few hints about the trial’s true nature – remember, it takes place without Alistair, and in Scotland rather than Australia where Noah went missing – the twist blew away viewers.

That twist on #TheCry got me like pic.twitter.com/0MvNvj9NUC — Queen Mash 🥔 (@MeganLouiseGard) October 14, 2018

The fact that Alistair is dead had been kept back for the first half of the BBC series, but proved just the latest surprise in an series full of twists.

Many couldn’t hide how happy they were about Alistair’s fate.

#TheCry

everyone in britain when it’s revealed jo’s killed alistair: pic.twitter.com/oeRP7fVrku — Hannah Crouch (@HannahCrouch02) October 14, 2018

SHE’S KILLED HIM!!!!! GIVE HER A MEDAL RATHER THAN PUTTING HER ON TRIAL #TheCry — Kelly (@DHPLover) October 14, 2018

THAT ENDING. I KNEW IT.

And, quite frankly, I don't blame her. #TheCry — Anusia Battersby (@AnusiaBattersby) October 14, 2018

However, the story is hardly over, with plenty of questions that need to be answered in the final episode.

Did Joanna actually kill Alistair? If so, how? And did she kill Noah too?

We’re going to have to wait until Sunday to find out.

When you have to wait another week #TheCry pic.twitter.com/0TRjML06mq — Lisa 💁🏼 (@Lisa_de_Laat) October 14, 2018

The Cry series finale will air on Sunday 21st October at 9pm on BBC1