Football commentator Peter Brackley dies aged 67
The broadcaster was known for his work on four World Cups as well as Channel 4's Football Italia coverage in the 1990s
Football commentator Peter Brackley has died at the age of 67.
Brighton & Hove Albion football club, of which Brackley was a lifelong fan, confirmed on Sunday 14th October 2018 that the sports broadcaster had passed away.
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said, “So many of us here knew Peter well. He was a hugely talented, knowledgeable, funny and, above all else, a good man. We will miss him.”
Brackley started his career at BBC Radio Brighton before moving to TV. He worked on four World Cups for ITV, as well as lending his commentating skills to Sky and Channel 4, where he provided commentary for their Football Italia coverage.
His voice was also familiar to football gamers, with Brackley providing the commentary to Pro Evolution Soccer. In his later years, he worked for Albion in the Community, the official charity of Brighton football club.
Football pundits and presenters including Gary Linekar posted their tributes to “a real Serie A of a commentator”.
Saddened to hear that Peter Brackley has passed away. Loved listening to him do Italian football in particular. A real Serie A of a commentator. #RIPPeter
Gary Lineker
We're saddened to hear about the passing of commentator Peter Brackley, one of the evocative voices of @channel4's Football Italia coverage in the 1990s.
This one's for you Peter ⚽️🇮🇹pic.twitter.com/SpKi9ZeiXi
Channel 4 Sport
Brackley recently contributed to a BT Sport documentary on Italian football, Golazzo: The Football Italia Story. The broadcaster paid tribute to the “beloved” broadcaster.
Everyone at BT Sport is saddened to learn of the death of beloved football commentator Peter Brackley.
For many, Peter was the voice of Italian football in the 90s where his love and enthusiasm for the game and shone through.pic.twitter.com/ARaDg1vHPi
Football on BT Sport
Fellow commentators and presenters also shared their favourite memories of Brackley.
My favourite commentary line from Peter Brackley, when apologising to Channel 4 viewers for the rather distant view of the pitch of that afternoons Serie A match.
"The match is in Perugia, the cameras appear to be in Peru."
John Roder
We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Peter Brackley. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
He’ll always be a PES commentary legend. ❤️
Pro Evolution Soccer
What sad news. Peter Brackley was a top class commentator and always one of my favourites. Loved his voice, warm style and humour. Easy on the ear, and the voice of that marvellous Football Italia golden era on @Channel4 that filled so many happy Sunday afternoons.
Simon Brotherton
Peter Brackley. One of the great names of BBC Radio Sport. A wonderful commentator & the voice of Italian football when it was the best league going. Above all, a very funny and very warm man. Saw him at The Amex regularly and will miss him making me smile. Another sad day.
Steve Wilson