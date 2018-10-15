Accessibility Links

Football commentator Peter Brackley dies aged 67

The broadcaster was known for his work on four World Cups as well as Channel 4's Football Italia coverage in the 1990s

Football commentator Peter Brackley has died at the age of 67.

Brighton & Hove Albion football club, of which Brackley was a lifelong fan, confirmed on Sunday 14th October 2018 that the sports broadcaster had passed away.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said, “So many of us here knew Peter well. He was a hugely talented, knowledgeable, funny and, above all else, a good man. We will miss him.”

Brackley started his career at BBC Radio Brighton before moving to TV. He worked on four World Cups for ITV, as well as lending his commentating skills to Sky and Channel 4, where he provided commentary for their Football Italia coverage.

His voice was also familiar to football gamers, with Brackley providing the commentary to Pro Evolution Soccer. In his later years, he worked for Albion in the Community, the official charity of Brighton football club.

Football pundits and presenters including Gary Linekar posted their tributes to “a real Serie A of a commentator”.

Brackley recently contributed to a BT Sport documentary on Italian football, Golazzo: The Football Italia Story. The broadcaster paid tribute to the “beloved” broadcaster.

Fellow commentators and presenters also shared their favourite memories of Brackley.

