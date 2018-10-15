NFL viewers frustrated as BBC2 chooses not to broadcast whole Wembley game live

Last night (Sunday 14th October) BBC2 viewers were treated to an NFL showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

Well, partly.

Although the coverage started at 5.30pm and the game itself kicked off at 6pm, the channel switched to a repeat of the documentary Sue Perkins and the Chimp Sanctuary at 7pm.

The NFL match-up meanwhile didn’t finish until 9pm, meaning that viewers were unable to watch the whole match on BBC2.

Do BBC 2 have any idea how long an NFL game lasts? pic.twitter.com/xOw7NcIDDQ — TRKowboys (@tonyknowles36) October 13, 2018

Viewers were told they could continue watching the game via the BBC Red Button or on the BBC Sport website.

However, many viewers reported the picture quality was not as good after switching over from BBC’s main HD channels.

#nfluk @markchapman Dear @BBC Your scheduler needs firing. You are paying for the rights for the NFL, but only show a small part of the game to broadcast repeats! Incredibly stupid. The red button picture is appalling 😡 Gone across to Sky — Hamish Hodges (@HamishHodges) October 14, 2018

BBC probably paid a fortune to show the #NFL and then bump it to red button in lieu of Sue Perkins visiting a Chimp Sanctuary. Bizarre decision. And I love Chimps. — Sam Whitaker (@Samwhi) October 14, 2018

That said, while the BBC do a lot of fantastic work with and for the NFL, hiding three quarters of a headline game behind the red button – which isn't even HD! – to make room for a chimpanzee documentary is pathetic. Total waste of a thrice-in-a-year opportunity. — Llew (@ffwtbollew) October 14, 2018

In the end, the game’s conclusion ended up being something of an anticlimax, with the Seahawks running away to a comprehensive 27-3 win.

However, regardless of the result, viewers were frustrated at the decision not to broadcast the game in full.

The NFL is set to return to BBC2 next Sunday 21st October, with the channel broadcasting the match between Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans live from Wembley.

Advertisement

Coverage will start at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm. The BBC’s coverage is currently scheduled to end at 5.45pm on BBC2, meaning the whole game should be shown on the main channel.