Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. NFL viewers frustrated as BBC2 chooses not to broadcast whole Wembley game live

NFL viewers frustrated as BBC2 chooses not to broadcast whole Wembley game live

The Oakland Raiders v Seattle Seahawks showdown was cut short for a repeat of Sue Perkins and the Chimp Sanctuary

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Offensive guard D.J. Fluker #78 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks nose tackle P.J. Hall #92 of the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images) TL

Last night (Sunday 14th October) BBC2 viewers were treated to an NFL showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

Well, partly.

Although the coverage started at 5.30pm and the game itself kicked off at 6pm, the channel switched to a repeat of the documentary Sue Perkins and the Chimp Sanctuary at 7pm.

The NFL match-up meanwhile didn’t finish until 9pm, meaning that viewers were unable to watch the whole match on BBC2.

Viewers were told they could continue watching the game via the BBC Red Button or on the BBC Sport website.

However, many viewers reported the picture quality was not as good after switching over from BBC’s main HD channels.

In the end, the game’s conclusion ended up being something of an anticlimax, with the Seahawks running away to a comprehensive 27-3 win.

However, regardless of the result, viewers were frustrated at the decision not to broadcast the game in full.

The NFL is set to return to BBC2 next Sunday 21st October, with the channel broadcasting the match between Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans live from Wembley.

Advertisement

Coverage will start at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm. The BBC’s coverage is currently scheduled to end at 5.45pm on BBC2, meaning the whole game should be shown on the main channel.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about NFL Live

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Offensive guard D.J. Fluker #78 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks nose tackle P.J. Hall #92 of the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-10-15 at 10.31.35

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

(BT Sport/Twitter)

Football commentator Peter Brackley dies aged 67

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Offensive guard D.J. Fluker #78 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks nose tackle P.J. Hall #92 of the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images) TL

NFL viewers frustrated as BBC2 chooses not to broadcast whole Wembley game live

Jenna Coleman and Noah in The Cry

How did they film baby Noah in child abduction drama The Cry?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more