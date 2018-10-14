X Factor 2018: Everything you need to know about Simon Cowell’s 50 guest mentors

Last year he was joined by Cheryl. The year before that, Mel B and Emma Bunton. But for The X Factor 2018 Simon Cowell will seek the advice of 50 (!) guest mentors at the Judges’ Houses stage.

From award-winning songwriters to producers and performers, the remaining six girl acts (Bella Penfold, Georgia Burgess, Maria Laroco, Molly Scott, Shan and Scarlett Lee) will have to win over a crowd of industry experts in Cowell’s Malibu house this Sunday (8pm, ITV).

So, who exactly are the mentors to look out for? Here are the most famous faces you might recognise…

Leona Lewis

Lewis is the winner of the third series of The X Factor, beating Ray Quinn in the 2006 final. She’s the second best-selling act (behind, of course, One Direction) to come out of the show.

Lewis will also appear as Ayda Field’s guest mentor.

Adam Lambert

He may have only finished runner-up in the 2009 series of American Idol, but Lambert has released three studio albums and ten hit singles. He’s now known for performing with band Queen as lead vocalist.

Lambert will also appear as Ayda Field’s guest mentor.

Randy Jackson

Starting his career as a session musician, Jackson’s big break came when he appeared on American Idol as a guest judge in the competition’s first series. He stayed on the show for 12 years before leaving in 2013.

Paula Abdul

Mostly known now for her judge appearances on American Idol and The X Factor US, Abdul started out as a dancer, choreographing music videos for the likes of Janet Jackson.

Diane Warren

Warren is a multi-award-winning American songwriter who’s penned songs from Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing, to Lady Gaga’s Til It Happens To You.

Paul Anka

Although a performer in his own right, Anka is also known for writing hits like This Is It with Michael Jackson, and Tom Jones classic She’s a Lady.

Babyface

Real name Kenneth Edmonds, Babyface is a US R&B producer and artist who’s won 11 Grammy Awards.

Dallas Austin

Austin is a record producer who’s worked with performers such as Macy Gray, Sugababes, Anastacia and McFly.

Sinitta

A singer who hit fame in the 1980s, Sinitta later became better known for her TV appearances on the likes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

X Factor fans will know this isn’t the first time Sinitta has appeared on the show, with the singer helping Cowell at the Judges’ Houses stage four times previously.

Tricky Stewart

In a career spanning over 20 years, Stewart has produced tracks for artists such as Britney Spears, Usher, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest is known to US audiences as the host of American Idol, a show he has fronted since 2002.