Everything you need to know about X Factor’s Thomas Pound, aka, Lady Frieda Wylde

When Thomas Pound strode out onto the X Factor stage in a grey-checked suit, complete with bow-tie, we knew he was going to be one to watch.

He initially performed as himself when he belted out Simply the Best by Tina Turner to a bemused set of judges, claiming he was “mad enough and bad enough without a wig and a set of heels.”

While head honcho Simon Cowell said that Thomas was “good” as himself, he needed to unleash the beast that was Lady Frieda Wylde in order to have more of an impact and “be a little more outrageous.”

Upon returning to the stage as Lady Frieda, Simon told her, “People loved it. Whether you’re Thomas Pound or Lady Frieda Wylde, I don’t care. You’ve both got a yes. You’ve got balls.”

After his superb star turn at the auditions, Thomas smashed it once again during his six-chair challenge, where he had to perform for a seat in front of Boys’ mentor Louis Tomlinson.

“All my life, I’ve had to explain myself to people,” he explained at the time, “And today more than anything is to tell people to be who you are, be different and stand out.”

He then refused to leave the stage without being awarded one of those infamous chairs (even going as far as doing the splits and ripping his trousers) leading former One Direction star Louis to secure him a place to Judges’ Houses.

But before he took to the famous X Factor stage, Thomas had limited experience as a performer, unlike many of his competitors.

He worked as a cleaner, performing on the Bridgend pub and club circuit with his drag act.

Speaking ahead of his audition, he explained, “I love my job, but I don’t want to be a cleaner for the rest of my life.

“This is make or break I just want to bring something else to the competition. Wembley’s not going to know what hit it.”

Since his appearance on the ITV talent juggernaut, big-hearted Thomas has since been visiting primary schools in his local area to provide singing workshops to children under 11, as well as giving confidence building advice and encouraging them to follow their dreams.

He has also been bestowed the highest honour since appearing on the show – by having a sandwich named after him by a local company.

The panini, called the Poundinator, features sausage, crispy bacon, melted cheddar with bacon fries and baconnaise – for £4.25.

But while he’s clearly hugely popular at hime, will Thomas convince Louis to put him through to the live shows?

Key Facts: Thomas Pound

Alter-ego: Lady Frieda Wylde

Age: 20

Occupation: Cleaner

From: Bridgend, South Wales

Audition song: Simply the Best – Tina Turner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thomaspoundasladyfriedawylde/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Poundyofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thomaspoundofficial/