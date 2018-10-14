Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker gets competitive about make-up with one of her co-stars
First it was the accents, now it’s the time in the make-up trailer…
It seems fair to say that the new cast of Doctor Who struck up a good rapport while working on the sci-fi series, with Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and her Tardis team Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole seeming to become fast friends ever since the current series started filming last year.
But it’s Whittaker and Gill who seem to have the most playful relationship, with the pair previously arguing over who had the broader northern accent (ending in Gill’s self-proclaimed victory), and now taking potshots at each other’s on-set habits.
“Mandip is in make-up for hours. Absolutely hours,” Whittaker joked during a Doctor Who behind-the-scenes video when it visited the make-up department.
“She looks horrific in the morning.
Swishing her hair, Whittaker added: “Unlike me – I’m in here for about 2 minutes.”
Welcome to the world of #DoctorWho production. #BehindTheScenes pic.twitter.com/tGa1cGPqLR
— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2018
Whittaker and Gill later unite in the video to pull strange faces and pretend to have a conversation behind presenter/series runner Lauren Pate, before scolding her and sending her off to get them drinks.
Frankly, if their characters have half as much fun in the main series as the actors did in real life, this could be one of the jolliest years Doctor Who has had in a while…
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays