Doctor Who fans are already in love with the new Tardis

Jodie Whittaker’s second Doctor Who episode brought a lot of excitement to viewers as it sent our heroes to their first alien planet, introduced some intriguing mysteries and even introduced an all-new Tardis for the Doctor and co to enjoy.

And it’s fair to say that the episode brought about a lot of love on social media, kicking off when the series FINALLY debuted its opening credits after keeping them secret last week.

The new #DoctorWho title sequence… Why didn't they use it last week?! 😁 pic.twitter.com/EnIUhuYxA0 — Andrew Hsieh 🇬🇧🇪🇺🔶 (@AndrewOnSeeAIR) October 14, 2018

Um coolest opening titles?! #doctorwho — caAAAHlli kitson 🎃 (@callikitson) October 14, 2018

that intro give me the shivers #DoctorWho — official GamingFCC #GamingFFc #twitch 🖥🖱 (@gaming_ffc) October 14, 2018

I LOVE THE NEW TITLE SCREEN #doctorwho — corin (@peggyccrter) October 14, 2018

And as the episode went on, fans were mostly loving the story of the Ghost Monument, which saw the Tardis team investigate a planet called Desolation, battle off some creepy ribbon monsters and even included a callback to Jon Pertwee’s Third Doctor and his “Venusian aikido” martial art.

*imagines the Pertwee Doctor chasing Venusian nuns around after aikido practise* #DoctorWho — Christopher Allen (@chris_allen) October 14, 2018

Doesn’t Venusian Aikido usually involve flipping people over while yelling Ha!?#DoctorWho — Ross Howells (@Realrosshowells) October 14, 2018

Also, whipping the Venusian aikido out is another thing Thirteen has in common with the Third Doctor – who also spent most of his time without his TARDIS #DoctorWho — Catherine Baker (@richmondbridge) October 14, 2018

Yay Venusian Aikido #DoctorWho — A Geek in Space and Time (@MinionWho) October 14, 2018

Jon Pertwee would approve if the Venusian aikido but he'd be heartbroken she wasn't wearing a cape #doctorwho — CharleytheChameleon (@Charleythemush) October 14, 2018

But let’s be honest – there’s one moment in this episode that REALLY made a splash, and that was the long-awaited reveal of the Doctor’s new Tardis (it even trended on Twitter!)

And when fans did finally get to see the interior of the iconic blue box, it’s fair to say they weren’t disappointed.

It's The Tardis. Love the new desk top and the new look for it #DoctorWho — grahame (@grahame15855528) October 14, 2018

When Jodie stepped into the tardis first thing i said OMG Its like a treadmill its so big 😛#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/RhHbMplvRi — Mike donington (@BBUKMIKE) October 14, 2018

Sooo new TARDIS? YES! New console ? YES little hint at the future OH YES! #DOCTORWHO — Matt Sandry (@MattSaysThings) October 14, 2018

IT LOOKS LIKE THE SCREWDRIVER!!! #DoctorWho — Prieß 🏳️‍🌈 (@Somechray) October 14, 2018

Wow, that new TARDIS interior is awesome Tonight's ep was a great ep altogether, fantastic bit of foreshadowing into the bargain, I can't wait to see exactly what happens there. Once again I'm happy with how #DoctorWho is going this series, onwards! — MorgulVortex (@MorgulVortex) October 14, 2018

Nah but we've always had the companion introduction to the TARDIS but the Doctor being reunited was the most beautiful thing — Steph (@pinkwaldd) October 14, 2018

get someone who looks at you the way the doctor looks at the TARDIS #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/3WcoSeU2FV — bad post jodie whittaker (@jodiesource) October 14, 2018

No, we’re not sensing much disappointment at all.

Wow, the new TARDIS looks like a mixture of Ten's and Eleven's S5&6 TARDIS. I really like that new design #DoctorWho — Xenia (@XeniaEmefa) October 14, 2018

Love the new tardis #Doctorwho — Graham (@MrG90) October 14, 2018

The new TARDIS is amazing 😱😱 #doctorwho — A DoctorDisco in Wakanda 🙅🏾 (@doctordiscoflor) October 14, 2018

#DoctorWho who else had a tear in the eye when the doctor reunited with her tardis — Kerri Banks (@KerriBanks9) October 14, 2018

THE TARDIS INTERIOR OH MYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

IT IS SO BEAUTIFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUL #DoctorWho — 𝚓𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚢 (𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚜𝚙𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚢) (@goawaysherlock) October 14, 2018

It dispenses Custard Creams? Best Tardis ever! #DoctorWho — Christian (@MarkhamCM) October 14, 2018

But the excitement doesn’t end there – because this week, Radio Times has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new Tardis, including interviews with the cast, designer Arwel Wyn Jones and all sorts of juicy secrets from the set.

You can pick up the new issue from Tuesday 16th October – and just remember, this particular magazine is a lot bigger on the inside…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

