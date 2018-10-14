Accessibility Links

All the confirmed acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows

Which acts will Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams take through to the competition's next stage?

The X Factor judges 2018

Eight acts will leave the Judges’ Houses with only tears and a comforting hug from presenter Dermot O’Leary, but the remaining 16 will progress to the final stage of The X Factor: the live shows.

The judges – Simon Cowell (who mentors The Girls), Louis Tomlinson (The Boys), Ayda Field (The Overs) and Robbie Williams (The Groups) – will take through four acts each, all of whom will be competing to become the show’s 2018 champion.

Here is a full list of the 16 confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2018…

Acts will be added below as announced

Girls – Simon Cowell

Scarlett Lee

scarlett lee x factor 2018

Bella Penfold

bella penfold x factor 2018

Molly Scott

Molly Scott

Shan

Shan x factor 2018

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams

LMA Choir

©Thames/Syco

Misunderstood

©Thames/Syco

Vibe 5

Vibe 5

A Star

©Thames/Syco

