Where are X Factor 2018 Judges’ Houses? The guest stars and gorgeous locations

The X Factor judges will be jetting off around the globe later this year for Judges’ Houses.

The annual field trip will see the four judges – Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson – take the six chosen acts in their categories to glamorous and exotic locations around the world to be whittled down ahead of the live shows.

This year, the Six Chair Challenge will see one act for each judge given a ‘Golden X’ – a guaranteed place at Judges’ Houses similar to the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent.

Here’s everything else we know so far about Judges’ Houses this year – from the guest stars to the irresistibly Instagrammable locations:

Simon Cowell

Category: The Girls (Bella Penfold, Georgia Burgess, Maria Laroco, Molly Scott, Scarlett Lee, Shan)

Location: This year the acts will be jetting off to Simon’s Malibu home.

Guest judge: There’s not just one. This year Cowell is inviting a group of guest mentors into his house, including American Idol stars Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

Robbie Williams

Category: Groups (A STAR, LMA Choir, Misunderstood Panda and Burgundy, Sweet Sense, Vibe 5)

Location: Williams will take the groups to his LA home.

Guest judge: David Walliams. Really. The Britain’s Got Talent judge will help Robbie sort through his remaining six acts.

Ayda Field

Category: Overs (Danny Tetley, Giovanni Spano, Janice Robinson, Louise Setara, Olatunji Yearwood, Ricky John)

Location: Los Angeles

Guest judges: Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis and American Idol star Adam Lambert.

Louis Tomlinson

Category: Boys (Anthony Russell, Armstrong Martins, Brendan Murray, Dalton Andre Harris, J-Sol, Thomas Pound)

Location: Ibiza

Guest judges: Fellow One Directioner Liam Payne and Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers.

Which acts are through to the Judges’ Houses?

