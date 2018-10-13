Accessibility Links

The X Factor 2018 confirms date for live final

And for the second year running, it's airing incredibly early...

The X Factor judges 2018

The X Factor may have only just got underway, but the date of the live final has already been confirmed.

And, for the second year in a row, it’s going to be incredibly early.

This year the final for series 15 has been confirmed for Saturday 1st December 2018.

That’s not dissimilar from last year, when the final aired on the same weekend. However, before last year it had been a tradition for The X Factor final to fall a week or two before Christmas, giving the winner a shot at the festive Number 1.

The X Factor features a brand new judging panel this year. Alongside familiar face Simon Cowell is former Take That star and friend of the show Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field and One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The X Factor continues Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.

All about The X Factor

J-Sol.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

