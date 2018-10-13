X Factor 2018: Liam Payne and Nile Rodgers will be Louis Tomlinson’s guest mentors at Judges’ Houses

X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson will be joined by his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during the Judges’ Houses’ stage of the ITV competition this year.

RadioTimes.com also understands that Nile Rodgers – disco icon and Chic guitarist – will also visit Tomlinson’s Barcelona house to advise on the six remaining acts of his category, the Boys.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Payne has featured on the show, first appearing as a contestant back in 2008 when he was just 14 years old. He made it to the Judges’ Houses stage before Simon Cowell cut him from the competition, telling him to come back in two years’ time.

And that’s what Payne did, auditioning for the 2010 show with Michael Bublé’s version of Cry Me a River. He didn’t make it through to the Judges’ Houses stage, but was put together with four other boys – including Louis Tomlinson – to make One Direction, which you might have heard of…

Payne also has another X Factor connection after marrying Cheryl, who was on the judging panel for both his auditions. The pair have now split, but have a son together called Bear.

And before you ask, Cheryl probably won’t be in Judges’ Houses this year. Although she joined Simon Cowell in France for 2017, the singer is now working on another talent show as a judge on The Greatest Dancer.

Rodgers has also appeared on The X Factor previously, opening up a disco-themed live show in 2013. The musician has also worked with Rebecca Ferguson, who came runner-up in the seventh series of the show.

He also recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, with the professional dancers performing to a medley of his greatest hits.

Elsewhere in The X Factor Judges’ Houses, Ayda Field will be joined by guests Adam Lambert and Leona Lewis, while Robbie Williams will seek the advice of David Walliams, and Simon Cowell will invite a group of stars from the music industry into his Malibu mansion.