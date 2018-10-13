X Factor 2018: David Walliams will be Robbie Williams’ Judges’ Houses guest star

The Judges’ Houses is arguably The X Factor’s most interesting stage, the point the show whittles down the remaining acts with the help of the biggest names in music.

Advertisement

And, this year, David Walliams too.

Ahead of the official announcement, RadioTimes.com understands the comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge will appear alongside Robbie Williams to judge on the acts in this year’s group category.

In fact, the two were even pictured together earlier this year while filming in Los Angeles.

It’s not the first time the pair have teamed up. Earlier this year, Walliams recruited Williams and songwriter Guy Chambers to pen songs for the stage adaptation of his children’s book The Boy in the Dress.

They’ve also sung together on stage, performing a duet of Something Stupid. While Williams brought a classic swing style to the song, Walliams gifted the audience his, shall we say, unique vocals and lyrics.

So, what about the other judges? What stars will be assisting them? No news has yet been announced by ITV, but speculation is rife. While some have suggested Ayda Field could be joined by Loose Women panellist and former X Factor star Stacey Solomon, others think it’s likely Louis Tomlinson will seek the advice of a fellow One Direction member.

But those speculating might have a difficult time guessing correctly. After all, if a left-field choice such as David Walliams is joining Robbie, who knows who’ll join the other judges.

Advertisement

The X Factor is on Saturdays and Sundays on ITV