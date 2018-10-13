Who is Ayda Field? Meet the NEW X Factor 2018 judge – and Robbie Williams’s wife

The X Factor 2018 returns with an (almost) all-new panel of judges.

Simon Cowell will be joined by Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

That means that Robbie and his wife Ayda will be on the panel together.

Despite not having taken Robbie’s named when they married, Ayda is referred to on the show as Ayda Williams. But actor and presenter Ayda Field is already an established ITV name in her own right…

Check out everything you need to know about the new X Factor 2018 judge below.

Who is new X Factor judge Ayda Field?

Name: Ayda Field

Age: 39

Instagram: @aydafieldwilliams

Best Known for: Being a regular panellist on Loose Women and marrying Robbie Williams

Actress and presenter Ayda Field was born on May 17th 1979 as Ayda Sabahat Evecan to Turkish father Haldun Evecan and American movie producer mother Gwen Field.

After making her break on NBC soap Days of Our Lives, Ayda went on to appear on a number of American series including Blue Collar TV, Eve and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

She made her UK TV debut in 2016, appearing in the fourth and final series of Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat. She’s also featured in the Netflix series Paranoid, before joining ITV chat show Loose Women where she has become a regular panellist.

Oh, and that Robbie connection? Well, Ayda began dating Robbie Williams in 2006. They began living together in 2009 and married at Robbie’s home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills on 7th August 2010.

The couple had their first child, Theodora, on 18th September 2012, before Ayda gave birth to their second, Charlton, on 27th October 2014.

The pair have popped up together on a number of ITV shows, including Loose Women (above) and Saturday Night Takeaway. However, Ayda’s kept silent on her X Factor future until now, despite regular rumours linking her and Robbie to the show.