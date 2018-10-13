Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. X Factor 2018 group The LMA Choir also competed in BBC1’s Pitch Battle

X Factor 2018 group The LMA Choir also competed in BBC1’s Pitch Battle

The Liverpool group became an internet hit after a tear-jerking flashmob

ITV Youtube screengrab,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OQtaZyRDkE, TL

Eagle-eyed viewers of The X Factor may notice a familiar group taking to the stage this weekend: The LMA Choir.

Advertisement

That’s because the singing student group from Liverpool have already appeared in the BBC’s (now cancelled) Pitch Battle, where they finished as runners-up in the show’s first episode.

The choir, aged 19-40, impressed judges Will Young, Kelis and Gareth Malone with their covers of Just the Way You Are and Purple Rain. But, in the final battle of the episode, LMA lost out to Leeds Contemporary Singers when both groups covered Young’s Evergreen.

You might also recognise the group from elsewhere. The LMA Choir shot to internet fame in 2016 when one of their heart-warming flashmobs was uploaded to YouTube. The group performed Bruno Mars’ Just the Way You Are as a declaration of love and admiration from local man Carl Gilbertson to his wife, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis.

Just a warning: there’s definitely something wrong with you if this doesn’t bring a tear to your eye.

Taking to the X Factor stage to impress judges Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson in their first audition, the group delivered a pitch-perfect cover of Keala Settle’s This is Me, a hit from The Greatest Showman soundtrack. With four yeses, they sailed into the Six Chair Challenge round.

LMA Choir: Key Facts

From: Liverpool

Ages: 19-40

Instagram: @thelmachoirofficial

Advertisement

Twitter: @LMACHOIR

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 22nd September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: J-Sol. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The X Factor judges 2018

X Factor recap 3 auditions you NEED to see

Burgandy Williams X Factor 2018

X Factor 2018 contestant Burgandy Williams goes bold with Aretha Franklin audition

imagenotavailable1

That Week On TV: Fabulous Fashionistas, C4; What Remains, BBC1

17879

The Power of Three ★★★★

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more