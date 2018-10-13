Accessibility Links

Meet X Factor hopefuls Misunderstood, the duo who have worked with Will.i.am and been on BGT

Duo Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere reached the Britain's Got Talent semi-final in dance group Myztikal

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Thursday 30th August 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep1 on ITV Pictured: Miss Understood. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Boyband Misunderstood may have reached X Factor 2018’s Judges’ Houses stage, but it turns out the duo have already worked on a number of projects in the music business. 

In fact, Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere – BRIT School graduates who have been performing in the Pop/R&B duo since 2010 – have collaborated with Little Mix and Britney Spears songwriter Maegan Cottone to produce singles like Ghetto Style.

The song – released with record label 8pm – even comes with its own flashy music video (albeit one filmed in a hairdressers).

And you can even listen to Misunderstood on Spotify…

And that’s not all. The two have worked in a record studio with Voice UK coach and Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am – before he took them to Jessica Alba’s 36th Birthday bash where the boys claimed to have partied with Beyoncé.

There’s more: Stephan’s also had a role in a movie. Sure, it was only Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack – a 2017 Universal Pictures film that is unknown to most in the UK – but it’s a big screen role nonetheless.

You can catch a few glimpses of him throughout the trailer below.

And Misunderstood have got another claim to fame. The two first joined forces for Myztikal, a Britain’s Got Talent dance/singing troupe that competed in the 2010 competition.

Despite head judge Simon Cowell actually stopping them mid-performance during their first audition, he eventually gave them a yes and they reached the semi-finals.

Misunderstood: the Key Facts

NamesStephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere

From: London

First audition song: Juicy Fruit (original song)

The X Factor continues 8pm Sunday, ITV

Britain's Got Talent

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

