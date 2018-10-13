Who is Vick Hope? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and radio DJ

Capital radio DJ Vick Hope is the fifth contestant to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The news was revealed by Hope herself on Wednesday morning on the Capital Breakfast show she hosts with Roman Kemp.

“I can tell you that every Saturday night, I’m going to get to be close to Faye from Steps. I’m doing Strictly!” Hope announced.

The 28-year-old added: “Honestly it’s really surreal, this is a huge show, isnt it? It’s crazy…”

Hope admitted that she doesn’t exactly have a huge background in dancing. “I used to do contemporary dance, I’d pretend to be a tree or a rock,” she said. “ I don’t know how helpful that’s going to be…”

The DJ also revealed that her cheesy code name was Wensleydale, because “I’m Northern and creamy”. Interesting.

As well as her show on Capital, Hope hosts TV shows 4Music Trending Live and Box Fresh, which highlights new and emerging music artists. She also reports for ITN, and in 2018 joined the Voice and The Voice Kids as the digital reporter, as well as fronting Sky1’s Carnage alongside Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle.

Who is Vick Hope’s professional partner?

She is paired up with Graziano di Prima.

Weekly score

Week One: 18 (3,5,4,6)

Week Two: 18 (7, 7, 6, 7)

Week Three: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Who is Vick Hope? Key facts:

Age: 28

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: vicknhope

Twitter: @VickNHope