  4. Who is Seann Walsh? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and comedian

Who is Seann Walsh? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and comedian

The comedian and actor is one of the confirmed stars of Strictly 2018

Seann Walsh (Getty Images)

Seann Walsh has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The comedian and actor, whose upcoming Strictly appearance was announced on The One Show on Friday, is best-known for his role in Jack Dee’s ITV sitcom Bad Move, and for numerous TV appearances on shows like Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

After being announced for the BBC1 show, Walsh joked that he would need to brush up on his dancing skills to impress notoriously hard-to-please judge, Craig Revel Horwood.

“Having seen videos of me dancing on friends’ phones from the night before, it’s safe to say I’m petrified but also so excited,” Walsh said following the announcement.

“I’m really looking forward to the lifts, the Lycra and the laughs, although as Craig would probably say ‘dancing is no laughing matter dahhhhling…’”

Walsh becomes the eleventh celebrity confirmed alongside previously-announced stars, including Ashley RobertsDr Ranj SinghKatie PiperFaye TozerDanny John-JulesJoe SuggVick Hope and Graeme Swann.

These are just some of the celebrities who are also being linked to this series.

Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their roles as judges, although as of yet there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC.

Who is Seann Walsh’s professional partner?

He is paired up with Katya Jones. The pair made headlines after they were photographed and filmed kissing. Seann, who has a long-term girlfriend and Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones, both apologised for the kiss on social media.

Weekly score

Week One: 18 (3, 5, 4, 6)

Week Two: 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

Week Three: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

Who is Seann Walsh? Key Facts

Age: 32

Twitter: @seannwalsh

Instagram: @seannwalsh

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturdays and Sundays

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

