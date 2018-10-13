Who is Kevin Clifton? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Kevin Clifton

Age: 35

Born: Waltham, Lincolnshire

Twitter: @keviclifton

Instagram: keviclifton

Strictly wins: 0. Kevin has come an agonising second place on the show for four years, and got to 7th place with partner Susan Calman last year.

Which Strictly celebrity is Kevin paired with last year?

TV presenter Stacey Dooley.

Who is Kevin Clifton?

Frequently referred to as “Kevin from Grimsby”, Kevin boasts an impressive record since joining as a professional in 2013, having worked on the show as an assistant choreographer the year before. Coming from a dancing family (both his parents are former World Champions) he danced competitively until 2007.

Training in Latin and Ballroom as a child, he is a four time British Latin Champion and boasts a hefty International Open resume, having won titles in Italy, Japan, Finland, Taiwan, Slovakia and many more. On Strictly he has been a finalist for four years – but has yet to win.

Kevin split with his wife Karen in March this year, but both of them will still be performing on Strictly together in 2018.

During his time on the show, Kevin has been paired with Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright, Louise Redknapp, and last year Susan Calman.