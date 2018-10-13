All the confirmed acts in the X Factor 2018 live shows

Eight acts will leave the Judges’ Houses with only tears and a comforting hug from presenter Dermot O’Leary, but the remaining 16 will progress to the final stage of The X Factor: the live shows.

The judges – Simon Cowell (who mentors The Girls), Louis Tomlinson (The Boys), Ayda Field (The Overs) and Robbie Williams (The Groups) – will take through four acts each, all of whom will be competing to become the show’s 2018 champion.

Here is a full list of the 16 confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2018…

Acts will be added below as announced

Girls – Simon Cowell

Molly Scott