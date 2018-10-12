Accessibility Links

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the 24th series of the talk show

Graham Norton (Getty, MH)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike and the singer and actor Harry Connick Jr all join Norton on the sofa, while South Korean boy band BTS perform.

Who’s on the sofa next week?

The Hollywood heavyweights just keep on coming, as the always entertaining Sir Michael Caine and double Oscar-winner Sally Field drop in to promote their new books, alongside Chris Pine and Rami Malek, who’s playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

There’s also music from Christine and the Queens.

