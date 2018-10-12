Vicky McClure, Gemma Chan and Samantha Morton to star in trio of “emotionally raw” TV films

Vicky McClure, Gemma Chan and Samantha Morton have each co-written one of an anthology of three new Channel 4 films with an “emotionally raw” edge.

The trio have co-authored their films with Dominic Savage writer of the recent Gemma Arterton movie The Escape, who will also direct them.

Due to air next year, the as-yet-untitled films “explore the experience of three women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and utterly personal” according to Channel 4, with “themes including relationships, identity and empowerment”.

Series producer Krishnendu Majumdar said: “Dominic Savage’s work always speaks to the most contemporary and urgent of questions, taking a scalpel to modern life.”

Dominic Savage’s trilogy of films will air on Channel 4 in 2019