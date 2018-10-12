When is Stand Up To Cancer on TV? Who’s hosting, which celebs are taking part and how much money has been raised so far?

Having launched in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is now an annual fundraising event seeing famous names in the fields of entertainment, music and sport come together and stick it to the Big C.

The Channel 4-driven endeavor, teamed with Cancer Research UK, also sees a hosts of the network’s most popular programmes receive a Stand Up To Cancer makeover.

From star-studded sketches to tear-jerking tales, here’s what to expect from this year’s Stand Up To Cancer extravaganza…

When is it on?

This year’s edition of Stand Up To Cancer launches on Channel 4, with the live show airing Friday, 26th October. If it’s like its predecessors, it’ll probably start around 8pm and finish late into the night, although official timings are still TBC.

Who is hosting?

Continuing her path to world domination, Maya Jama – who recently fronted Channel 4 reality show The Circle – will be at the helm of the fundraising programme.

She will be joined by The Last Leg frontman Adam Hills and Channel 4 stalwart Alan Carr for the live show.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Lots, to put it simply.

Channel 4 has given four of its programmes a SU2C makeover, with celebrities pouring in to host star-studded editions of their best-loved shows.

Celebrity Gogglebox is confirmed to be making a comeback – while none of the big names are yet to have been announced, last year’s helping saw Jeremy Corbyn, Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher settle down in front of their TV’s to provide some witty repartee.

Joey Essex and Lady Colin Campbell will be trying their luck at finding love as they head to down Fred Sirieux’s infamous First Dates restaurant.

Eight celebrities have also signed up for the Stand Up To Cancer edition of Celebrity Hunted. Some of our best-loved most famous faces – Love Island double-act Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, I’m a Celeb queen Vicky Pattison and Trigger Happy TV’s Dom Joly, Sky News’ Kay Burley and MP Johnny Mercer, and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith with Strictly star AJ Pritchard – will attempt to go off radar for two weeks while a crack team of specialists try and find them.

Meanwhile, a whole galaxy of stars have signed up to the latest addition to the Stand Up To Cancer roster: Celebrity Call Centre – which sees a group of celebs act as agony aunts (and uncles), dishing out advice to those phoning in.

Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, I’m a Celeb’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, comedians Mo Gilligan and Joel Dommett, Celebrity Big Brother’s Kim Woodburn, Louie Spence of Pineapple Dance Studios fame, Countdown’s Rachel Riley and Outnumbered’s Tyger Drew-Honey will all be manning the desks to take on the weird and wonderful worries of the British public.

How much money has been raised thanks to Stand Up To Cancer?

Since its inception in 2012, more than £38million has been raised in the UK, which has gone on to fund 35 trials and projects involving 8000 cancer patients.

Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment Ed Havard said: “Stand Up to Cancer has grown into the most ambitious TV event on Channel 4, raising many millions of pounds to fund groundbreaking cancer trials. We are hugely grateful to all the stars involved in this campaign, and of course to the public who have donated so generously.”