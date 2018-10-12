Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

(Getty)

The Premier League will have no live fixtures this weekend due to the international break.

Advertisement

With the Uefa Nations League and international friendlies taking place, there will be no domestic league football until 20th October 2018.

Check back here for details on future dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

There is not live Premier League football this weekend due to the international break.

Advertisement

England play Croatia in the Uefa Nations League – check here for full details.

Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage

Tags

All about Match of the Day 2

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

(Sky)

How to watch the Premier League 2018/19 season live on TV

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy in May 2018 (Getty)

When is All Or Nothing: Manchester City released on Amazon Prime Video?

(BBC, JG)

2018 sport calendar: how to watch every major event live

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more