Poldark viewers can’t believe how much Geoffrey Charles has aged

Fans couldn't believe Ross's cousin is now a teenager

With parliamentary speeches and a frosty reunion between Ross and Demelza, Poldark series four episode three had plenty of talking points – but none more than the surprise return of Elizabeth Poldark’s son Geoffrey Charles.

However, it wasn’t the Geoffrey most viewers were used to. With series four’s huge 10-year time jump, the small boy we all knew had transformed into a teenager played by Louis Davison.

The older Geoffrey was even seen enjoying a grown-up drink with cousin Ross (Aidan Turner).

The growth spurt was too much for some viewers…

Especially since other characters, including Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), don’t appear to have aged at all…

However, Poldark viewers were left with a puzzle more pressing than the show’s selective ageing. At episode’s three close, doc Dwight Enys noticed something seriously wrong with Caroline’s baby, Sarah. More specifically, something wrong with her eyes.

Has the poor child got a mystery illness? Or does the child’s eye colour allude to Caroline’s secret infidelity?

The wait to find out in the next episode will feel like years – in Geoffrey Charles time, anyway.

This article was originally published on 25 June 2018

