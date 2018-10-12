Accessibility Links

Uefa Nations League: What time is Croatia v England on TV?

Gareth Southgate's men have a chance at World Cup redemption, but will they take it?

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 11: Harry Kane of England is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

UEFA Nations League live on TV 

Croatia v England

Coverage from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Thursday 11th October

Kick-off 7.45pm, live from Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa

Remember this summer, when the heat kept rising, the pints kept flying and England kept winning? OK, sure, it couldn’t last, but when it was good it was glorious. Now? It’s time for revenge. Croatia ended England’s World Cup party in the semi-finals, but now the teams will face each other once more in the Nations League. The atmosphere will be very different compared to the fever of Russia 2018, not least because the match is set to be played behind closed doors: Croatia are still serving a crowd ban following an incident in 2016 in which a swastika was sprayed onto the pitch before a home game.

