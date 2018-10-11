What time is Wales v Spain live on TV?

Wales enter a tie with Luis Enrique’s Spain side buoyed after a convincing victory over Ireland last month – but star man Gareth Bale will be unavailable.

Manager Ryan Giggs has been forced to leave out his forward due to a groin injury sustained during Real Madrid’s La Liga loss to Alaves last Saturday.

Joe Ledley and defenders Paul Dummett and Tom Lockyer are the other changes to the squad that defeated Ireland, while Spain will be without Diego Costa, Dani Carvajal and Isco.

What time does Wales v Spain kick off?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm this Thursday 11th October 2018.

How can I watch Wales v Spain on TV?

Coverage is from 7.30pm live on Sky Sports Football.

Where is the match being played?

Wales are at home at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.