Sophie Turner confirms Game of Thrones cast have shot fake scenes for final season

The last season of Game of Thrones is so shrouded in secrecy that the cast have actually shot fake scenes as a decoy from the paparazzi.

Sophie Turner has revealed that the operation to prevent season eight spoilers from leaking is so intense that she and other actors have been sent out in costume to mislead the paparazzi.

Speaking to Vulture at New York Comic Con, Turner said: “The secrecy is crazy. We have a whole different name for it when we’re shooting it. I think this season it was like The Tree of Life or something.”

The actress, who plays Sansa Stark, explained that they even have a “drone killer” that disables any drones attempting to fly over the set.

“I don’t know how it does it. It creates like this field around and the drones just drop,” Turner said. (And yes, there is such thing as a Drone Privacy Shield. The more you know.)

She added: “Also, we shoot fake scenes. We got into costume in Croatia because we know the paparazzi lurk around there, so we would spend like half a day doing nothing.”

All that secrecy has clearly made her co-star (and on-screen sister) Maisie Williams keen to rebel.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, she declared: “I would love to just turn around to a fanatical fan one day and ruin the ending of the show. Watch their face. That would be fun!”