When is Would I Lie to You on TV?

Host Rob Brydon and team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are back for another series of the BBC1 panel show, where guests reveal embarrassing personal tales — and the other panellists must deduce whether they’re fact or fiction.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Would I Lie to You? on TV?

Would I Lie to You? airs on Fridays at 9:30pm on BBC1.

What’s going to happen?

When Bob Mortimer, the undisputed maestro of the game, is involved, anything is possible — and he’s a guest in the series opener. Poor David Mitchell is left flummoxed when Mortimer claims he cracks eggs in the bath because musician Chris Rea told him to.

Advertisement

Get ready to laugh until you cry — and marvel at the better players’ skills at (hilarious) deception.