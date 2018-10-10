Accessibility Links

When is Would I Lie to You on TV?

Rob Brydon, Lee Mack and David Mitchell return for series 12

Programme Name: Would I Lie To You? - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Lucy Porter, David Mitchell, Debbie McGee, Dion Dublin, Rob Brydon, Bob Mortimer, Lee Mack - (C) Endemol Shine UK - Photographer: Brian Ritchie

Host Rob Brydon and team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are back for another series of the BBC1 panel show, where guests reveal embarrassing personal tales — and the other panellists must deduce whether they’re fact or fiction.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Would I Lie to You? on TV?

Would I Lie to You? airs on Fridays at 9:30pm on BBC1.

What’s going to happen?

When Bob Mortimer, the undisputed maestro of the game, is involved, anything is possible — and he’s a guest in the series opener. Poor David Mitchell is left flummoxed when Mortimer claims he cracks eggs in the bath because musician Chris Rea told him to.

Get ready to laugh until you cry — and marvel at the better players’ skills at (hilarious) deception.

Would I Lie to You?

Programme Name: Would I Lie To You? - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Lucy Porter, David Mitchell, Debbie McGee, Dion Dublin, Rob Brydon, Bob Mortimer, Lee Mack - (C) Endemol Shine UK - Photographer: Brian Ritchie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

