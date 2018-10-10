What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

Advertisement

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike and the singer and actor Harry Connick Jr all join Norton on the sofa, while South Korean boy band BTS perform.

What can we expect?

The host with the most kicks off his 24th series (yes, really) in the suitably stellar company of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who are already being hotly tipped for Oscars glory with their remake of A Star Is Born. The last time Gaga graced Graham’s red sofa she became best pals with EastEnders’ own Dot Cotton, aka June Brown. Could Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker become her new chat show companion tonight?

Speaking of space travellers, Ryan Gosling rockets in to talk about playing astronaut Neil Armstrong in biopic First Man, while music comes courtesy of the legendary Rod Stewart.

Advertisement

Review by Sarah Doran