Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the 24th series of the talk show

Graham Norton (Getty, MH)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

Advertisement

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg, Jamie Dornan, Rosamund Pike and the singer and actor Harry Connick Jr all join Norton on the sofa, while South Korean boy band BTS perform.

What can we expect?

The host with the most kicks off his 24th series (yes, really) in the suitably stellar company of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who are already being hotly tipped for Oscars glory with their remake of A Star Is Born. The last time Gaga graced Graham’s red sofa she became best pals with EastEnders’ own Dot Cotton, aka June Brown. Could Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker become her new chat show companion tonight?

Speaking of space travellers, Ryan Gosling rockets in to talk about playing astronaut Neil Armstrong in biopic First Man, while music comes courtesy of the legendary Rod Stewart.

Advertisement

Review by Sarah Doran

Tags

All about The Graham Norton Show

Graham Norton (Getty, MH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Tennant and Matt Smith on the Graham Norton Show (BBC, HF)

This Graham Norton Doctor Who compilation is a hilarious journey through time

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross: ‘I regret never getting Aretha Franklin on the show’

Piers Morgan, Michael Parkinson (ITV/ Getty)

Michael Parkinson: ‘Britain needs a daily chat show — and Piers Morgan is the man to do it’

Richard E Grant (Getty, HF)

Richard E Grant: ‘Therapy saved my life, so I loved working with Stephen Mangan on Hang Ups’

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more