Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Sabrina Stocker: “a mix of Willy Wonka drinking an espresso martini”

Despite being only 22, Apprentice candidate Sabrina Stocker has a well-established career in business. While completing a MBA at Edinburgh’s Herriot-Watt University, keen tennis player Sabrina launched her own company My Tennis Events two years ago after spotting a gap in the market.

Ahead of entering the competition, Sabrina says her personality can capture a room but is guilty of often putting her foot in it, and cites Emma Watson as one of her inspirations.

But while she may seem superficially sickly sweet, Sabrina isn’t afraid of throwing a strop when things don’t go her way.

Speaking at her audition, she said, “Nice smiley Sabrina will turn into dragon-like Sabrina if things don’t go 100%.” We’ve been warned.

What can we expect from Sabrina?

Hold on to your hats everyone, Sabrina is the dreaded “wacky” character this year – a fact she’s quite proud of, seeing as she’s already plastered it in her Instagram bio.

To show just how kooky she is, Sabrina describes herself as “a mix of Willy Wonka drinking an espresso martini… classy and sophisticated on the outside; inside, a little bit crazy and wacky but full of brilliant ideas” – making her the first person in the world ever to look at Willy Wonka’s visage and think, “what a classy individual”.

But wait, Sabrina’s mad antics don’t stop there. She also loves to dance – and not just on a Saturday night in a pub after two glasses of wine. Sabrina dances. All. The. Time.

“I start dancing everywhere,” she said. “If my friends are late for the Uber, I start dancing with the cab driver. If we’re delayed on the plane, I’ll start dancing with the cabin crew.”

But will she make Lord Sugar waltz on over with his £250,000 investment?

