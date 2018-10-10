Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

Three big egos, one small van. What could possibly go wrong?

Gordon, Gino and Fred (ITV)

“Three big egos, one small van”. That’s how ITV is billing their new series following Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix as they hit the road to explore new cuisines. What could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

The new series airs on Thursdays at 9pm on ITV.

Is there a trailer?

Yep! And it’s packed with food, Gino’s terrible driving — and nudist beaches.

Who are Gordon, Gino and Fred?

Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Campo are, of course, outspoken TV chefs, while you may recognise Fred Sirieix as the maître d’ of Channel 4’s love-seeking reality shows First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

What’s it about?

The show begins with the three men driving a camper van around southern Italy, before moving on to France and Scotland. Their supposed mission is to ‘collect ingredients for a friend’s celebratory meal’, but one suspects its all just a ploy for the three to lark around.

Advertisement

But when there’s fine food, merriment — and underwear heists — we couldn’t really care less.

Tags

All about Gordon Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)

Recap Who left Bake Off and who was Star Baker?

22 July

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Vegan recipes (Olive, EH)

9 best vegan cake, tart and meringue recipes

wedding1

Hollyoaks: inside Cleo and Joel’s dramatic wedding day

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more