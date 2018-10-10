When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

“Three big egos, one small van”. That’s how ITV is billing their new series following Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix as they hit the road to explore new cuisines. What could possibly go wrong?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

The new series airs on Thursdays at 9pm on ITV.

Is there a trailer?

Yep! And it’s packed with food, Gino’s terrible driving — and nudist beaches.

Who are Gordon, Gino and Fred?

Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Campo are, of course, outspoken TV chefs, while you may recognise Fred Sirieix as the maître d’ of Channel 4’s love-seeking reality shows First Dates and First Dates Hotel.

What’s it about?

The show begins with the three men driving a camper van around southern Italy, before moving on to France and Scotland. Their supposed mission is to ‘collect ingredients for a friend’s celebratory meal’, but one suspects its all just a ploy for the three to lark around.

But when there’s fine food, merriment — and underwear heists — we couldn’t really care less.