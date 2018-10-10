Accessibility Links

Bake Off 2018 contestants to wear Hawaiian shirts next week in honour of baker Jon

The bakers are set to wear some special shirts in a tribute to Welsh contestant Jon Jenkins

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - all 12 bakers, presenters Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith

The Great British Bake Off 2018’s Vegan Week may have gifted viewers aquafaba meringues and Kim-Joy’s adorable woodland animals, but it also spelled disaster for one contestant.

No, we’re not referring to Ruby’s colossal cake collapse, but the departure of the beloved Jon Jenkins.

The blood courier and amateur baker was sent home after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with the drooping checkerboard design of his Only Fools eat Horses showstopper.

However, John may be gone but he’s far from forgotten, with contestants set to pay tribute to his fashion sense next week. As the preview clip for the quarter-final teased, the bakers all appear to be wearing Hawaiian shirts in his honour.

Viewers were touched by this perfect demonstration of Bake Off spirit.

Next episode won’t just be an eventful episode due to the contestant’s sartorial choices. The bakers will be tested in the show’s first ever Danish week, which is sure to please Copenhagen-born Sandi Toksvig.

The Great British Bake Off continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - all 12 bakers, presenters Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

