Bake Off 2018 contestants to wear Hawaiian shirts next week in honour of baker Jon

The Great British Bake Off 2018’s Vegan Week may have gifted viewers aquafaba meringues and Kim-Joy’s adorable woodland animals, but it also spelled disaster for one contestant.

Advertisement

No, we’re not referring to Ruby’s colossal cake collapse, but the departure of the beloved Jon Jenkins.

The blood courier and amateur baker was sent home after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with the drooping checkerboard design of his Only Fools eat Horses showstopper.

However, John may be gone but he’s far from forgotten, with contestants set to pay tribute to his fashion sense next week. As the preview clip for the quarter-final teased, the bakers all appear to be wearing Hawaiian shirts in his honour.

Kom på Dansk Uge! Our multilingual Bake Off Squirrel tells us this means ‘Bring On Danish Week’, but we’re not convinced. See you next week! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JYEglrBDbg — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 9, 2018

Viewers were touched by this perfect demonstration of Bake Off spirit.

Omg they are all wearing Hawaiian shirts for John next week #GBBO pic.twitter.com/XdAumlIAgJ — chloe (@chloe_bottoms) October 9, 2018

Watching the preview for next weeks bake off and seeing everyone in a John style shirt #GBBO pic.twitter.com/bK7aM7WQhx — Ellie🌻 (@EllieFlunder) October 9, 2018

Seeing the preview for next week's #GBBO and spotting all the contestants wearing Hawaiian shirts in solidarity pic.twitter.com/rQW90t53jL — 💀🎃 David Steph Pumpkins 🎃💀 (@StephanieEphani) October 9, 2018

Are the bakers all wearing hawiian shirts for Jon next week?! That’s so bloody adorable! Love this show!! #GBBO — Emma Cooney (@EmmaMarieCooney) October 9, 2018

Am I crying because John left this week and the remaining bakers all wear Hawaiian shirts next week as a nod to him? You bet I am 😭 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u8xVsOjYXz — kayleeeigh (@kayw1412) October 9, 2018

Next episode won’t just be an eventful episode due to the contestant’s sartorial choices. The bakers will be tested in the show’s first ever Danish week, which is sure to please Copenhagen-born Sandi Toksvig.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4