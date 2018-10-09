When is Midsomer Murders back on ITV?

Will there be another series of Midsomer Murders?

Yes: ITV announced in April 2017 that filming had begun on series 20 of Midsomer Murders, with six feature-length episodes.

Advertisement

Neil Dudgeon returns as DCI John Barnaby, with Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter and Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

Barnaby and Winter’s investigations will lead them to a cursed brewery, an elite intellectual society with a dark past, a killer comic book festival and a circus of horrors…

Joining the team will be EastEnders’ Annette Badland as “formidable” new pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins.

As for WHEN it will be back, an air date has not yet been announced.

Why have there only been two episodes of Midsomer Murders on ITV this year?

The first four episodes of Midsomer Murders series 19 aired in December 2016 and January 2017, but while the final two episodes of the six-part series aired on TV elsewhere in the world, they took some time to arrive on ITV.

The show returned on Sunday 13th May at 8pm on ITV, with the final episode in the series airing on Sunday 20th May at 8pm on ITV.

Episode five, titled Death by Persuasion, takes us back in time. After a young woman slips away from a camp site where a Jane Austen fan event is taking place (dressed in Georgian attire, of course), she is found stabbed in the woods. DCI Barnaby and DS Winter discover there is more to the story: the victim was a journalist, interested in the village’s healthcare drone delivery programme.

Advertisement

Episode six, titled The Curse of the Ninth, includes the final appearance of pathologist Dr Kam Karimore (Manjinder Virk), who is moving to Canada. When a prize-winning musician is strangled with a violin string, DCI Barnaby uncovers multiple motives and multiple suspects.