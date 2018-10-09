Marcella has finally been renewed for a third series

Marcella has officially been renewed for a third series on ITV – with Anna Friel returning to play the troubled detective.

The new eight-part season, which is currently being written by Hans Rosenfeldt, will “delve further into the psychology” of Marcella, who suffers from violent black-outs.

The last time we saw Marcella in the explosive season two finale she appeared to be sleeping rough under a bridge, after suffering breakdown, chaining her boss to a toilet before cutting her hair and face.

She was then approached by a policeman played by Hugo Speer who asked if she would consider working for him covertly. At the time, Rosenfeldt told RadioTimes.com: “This was all a bit of a set up for series three when Marcella actually goes undercover.”

But what does this mean for Marcella’s family? And what case will she be working on next? We’ll just have to wait and see…

Marcella series three will air in 2019 on ITV

This article was originally published on 4 October 2018