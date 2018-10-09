Doctor Who time slot changes again for Jodie Whittaker’s second episode

The time slot for Doctor Who series 11 episode two has been revealed, with The Ghost Monument set to air on BBC1 on Sunday 14th October at 6.55pm.

The episode, written by showrunner Chris Chibnall, sees Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her friends stuck in a “hostile alien environment”, and will be arriving on TV 10 minutes later than the series premiere.

This is due to the fact that the first story (The Woman Who Fell to Earth) is a bit longer than most of the episodes this year.

From The Ghost Monument onwards, every episode will be 50 minutes long, which could mean that this new 6.55pm time will be the standard slot for Doctor Who.

After all, the rest of Sunday’s TV listings seem pretty locked in for the next few weeks. Doctor Who is followed by the Strictly Come Dancing results show at 7.45pm, the same time as it was scheduled on 7th October.

Then at 8.30pm half-hour comedy Still Open All Hours airs, followed at 9pm with The Cry starring Jenna Coleman.

All these shows have set episode lengths, as does Doctor Who from hereon out, so it doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility that 6.55pm – which takes the 50-minute episodes right up to the current Strictly start time – will be the Doctor’s home for the foreseeable future.

Of course, we can’t confirm this at the moment, and neither can the BBC. RadioTimes.com understands that Doctor Who’s scheduling will not only be confirmed week to week, meaning the rest of the series may see further changes.

In the meantime, once you’ve seen The Woman Who Fell to Earth you’d better set your alarms for 6.55pm. At the very least, you’ll be ready for episode two.

Doctor Who airs on BBC1 on Sunday evenings

This article was originally published on 3 October 2018