Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who Barbie “for the adult collector” comes complete with high heels and “suspenders”

Doctor Who Barbie “for the adult collector” comes complete with high heels and “suspenders”

There must be some misunderstanding...

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Barbie has released a new Doctor Who figurine in the shape of Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Advertisement

Officially aimed at “the adult collector“, it comes complete with teeny tiny sonic screwdriver, rainbow-striped t-shirt, cropped trousers and hooded coat.

The miniature Doctor also has high heeled boots – arguably a bit more glamorous, but definitely less practical for running up and down corridors – and a pair of suspenders…

No, these aren’t the undergarments you might have inadvertently glanced at while passing Ann Summers. “Suspenders”, of course, is the American word for “braces”, a mix-up that’s caused a bit of a stir for some British Who fans…

You can pre-order the Doctor Who Barbie Doll here.

Sadly, no sign yet of Bradley Walsh’s Ken doll…

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues 6:55pm on Sunday 14th October, BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Good Omens David Tennant

Good Omens showrunner Neil Gaiman reveals the moment he realised David Tennant HAD to be Crowley

Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and the new Doctor Who logo (BBC, HF)

Here’s why first ever female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker will be a HUGE hit in Asia

Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who and The Cry (BBC Pictures)

Life after Who What the Doctor's companions did next...

Doctor Who (screenshot, EH)

Jodie Whittaker surprising Doctor Who fans is probably the sweetest thing you’ll watch all week

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more