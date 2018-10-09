Doctor Who Barbie “for the adult collector” comes complete with high heels and “suspenders”

Barbie has released a new Doctor Who figurine in the shape of Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Officially aimed at “the adult collector“, it comes complete with teeny tiny sonic screwdriver, rainbow-striped t-shirt, cropped trousers and hooded coat.

Introducing the all-new #DoctorWho Barbie doll inspired by the iconic series’ Thirteenth Doctor. With her signature suspenders, lace-up boots and sonic screwdriver, this #Barbie doll is ready to time travel into your collection!

Available Monday 10/8 at https://t.co/JDeqzI59nX. pic.twitter.com/hmbh6eX1z2 — Barbie (@Barbie) October 7, 2018

The miniature Doctor also has high heeled boots – arguably a bit more glamorous, but definitely less practical for running up and down corridors – and a pair of suspenders…

No, these aren’t the undergarments you might have inadvertently glanced at while passing Ann Summers. “Suspenders”, of course, is the American word for “braces”, a mix-up that’s caused a bit of a stir for some British Who fans…

Doctor Who originated in England. In England, "suspenders" means something completely different to what it means in the US. The word you're looking for is "braces". — John Moss | #BackBailey2020 (@John_J_C_Moss) October 7, 2018

The 'signature suspenders' caused a raised eyebrow, until I realised this is American Barbie/Dr Who — Celia Parker (@celiaparker65) October 7, 2018

They're not called suspenders! They're called braces! Putting the new *female* #DoctorWho in suspenders conjours up a totally different image 🙄https://t.co/zWaZiWwLV6 — Ken McColl (@kenmccoll) October 8, 2018

You can pre-order the Doctor Who Barbie Doll here.

Sadly, no sign yet of Bradley Walsh’s Ken doll…

Doctor Who continues 6:55pm on Sunday 14th October, BBC1