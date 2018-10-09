Big Brother’s Cameron comes out as gay in moving speech to fellow housemates

Big Brother has a reputation for being, shall we say, one of the less friendly reality shows on mainstream TV but housemates showed their supportive sides on Monday night as contestant Cameron Cole made the difficult decision to publicly come out as gay in an emotional speech.

Since entering the house a month ago, the 18-year-old vlogger has been struggling with revealing his sexuality, only managing to confide in housemate Lewis F.

But in Monday’s episode, Cameron – who explained he had only told his mother a few days before starting the show – finally made the announcement to the rest of the house, and the viewing public.

“Everyone on the outside knows about it, so it’s only right that you guys know about it.” Cameron shares his big announcement with the House ❤️ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/sJxq6tU4p2 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2018

“I don’t know how I’m going to do this,” he began. “It’s very awkward and uncomfortable. I don’t know quite how I’m going to say it but… I do have an issue for whatever reason of saying the word… I can’t actually say the word, I don’t know why I just can’t bring myself to do it.”

Lewis helped him as he struggled to say the word “gay” by asking the question: “Cameron, are you gay? To which he responded: “Yes.”

Housemates Cian and Brooke then began to sob, while Cameron said: “I just hope you will all sort of think of me in the same way,” before breaking down himself.

Tomasz gave Cameron a huge hug and shouted: “Welcome my homosexual friend! Join us in the rainbow!”

Kenaley added: “That was amazing. You should be proud of yourself.”

Viewers were extremely moved by Cameron’s announcement and the support he received from his fellow housemates…

The way that Lewis looks out for Cameron and cares for him, that’s real shit, that’s the kind of values you want in a friendship #bbuk — Toni Charlotte (@officialbeyout) October 8, 2018

Cameron has just literally made me sob. How brave to do that on national tv when he was so scared 😭😭😭😭😭💙 #bbuk — Jade Fletcher (@JadeFletcher11) October 8, 2018

Watching Cameron come out on BBUK is so incredibly brave and amazing and I am loving the unbridled enthusiasm and support from the rest of the house but especially his fellow LGBTQ housemates who are just OVER THE MOON EXCITED — Jason (@JasonDigsPanda) October 9, 2018

What an amazing big brother serie this year. A massive congratulation to Cameron for his coming out . Well done and as Tomasz says welcome to the rainbow ♥️♥️🌈 his gay mummy will always support him in the house little Cam Cam 😘🤣😘 #BBUK #BBTomasz pic.twitter.com/pgui8Jarfx — Tomaszwania (@Tomaszwania) October 9, 2018

If this is indeed the last we see of Big Brother on UK TV screens for a while, it looks like it could be going out on a high…

