We want YOU to review new Doctor Who

Doctor Who is back with a brand new look and a brand new Doctor, but what do YOU think of the new series? That’s what we want to find out.

We want YOU to review the new-look Who by sending us a short video clip (make it at least 13 seconds long) of yourself giving your thoughts on the first episode, The Woman Who Fell to Earth, and your first impressions of Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor and her Tardis Team.

What will the clips be used for?

The clips will be used for special Doctor Who fan review/reaction videos on the Radio Times YouTube channel, but we can’t guarantee that we’ll be able to use every video that’s sent in.

How do I send in a Doctor Who video review?

Your video review should be filmed in landscape format (turn your phone camera sideways) and sent to readerreviews@radiotimes.com using a file transfer service like WeTransfer or DropBox.

Remember, if you’re sending us a clip you must make sure you don’t use any Doctor Who music, images or footage – we want to see and hear YOU. But you’d like to dress up in your Doctor Who costumes that’s absolutely fine.

If you’re under the age of 18, you must have permission from your parent or guardian to make and send us a video review. And if there’s more than one person in your video, everyone involved must understand what the video’s being used for, and give their consent to appear.

So what are you waiting for? Get reviewing and have YOUR say on the new Whovian era!

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm