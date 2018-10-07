Young Spock makes his debut in new Star Trek Discovery season 2 trailer
And Rebecca Romijn's Number One pops up for the first time too
The search for Spock in Star Trek: Discovery season two teasers is well and truly over because we’ve finally found him in the second official trailer for the new series.
Ethan Peck stars as the peculiarly bearded Vulcan science officer, who’s taken leave from Captain Pike’s (Anson Mount) Enterprise to solve a pesky space mystery.
Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) is eager to track down her adoptive brother, because she’s just as eager as he is to figure out who the mysterious “Red Angel” they’ve both claimed to have visions of is.
But Spock isn’t the only character making his debut in the season two trailer.
Die-hard Trekkies will recognise Rebecca Romijn’s Number One as the female first officer who originally appeared in the Star Trek pilot episode. She’s finally brought back to have her day in the sun (or suns, depending on how much of space she ends up exploring this time) aboard Pike’s Enterprise.
Star Trek: Discovery season two is available to stream on Netflix from January 2019