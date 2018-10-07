Doctor Who just gave us a wonderful new explanation of how regeneration works

For Doctor Who, the concept of regeneration began as a purely practical one – a way to keep the show going beyond the bad health of First Doctor actor William Hartnell in 1966, and to re-cast him with the younger Patrick Troughton.

Advertisement

But over the years the process has become synonymous with the unique appeal of the show, and has taken on a mythology of its own.

Is it death? Is it merely change? Is it something in between? It depends from incarnation to incarnation. For the Third Doctor, it was described as ‘shaking up the brain cells a little’; for the Tenth Doctor, he said that “even if I change it still feels like dying. Everything I am dies. Some new man goes sauntering away… and I’m dead.”

With Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor comes a new description of regeneration – a wonderful moment in her opening episode in which she tries to articulate to Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Grace (Sharon D Clarke) how it feels.

Graham: You don’t look like an alien. The Doctor: You should have seen me a few hours back – my whole body changed. Every cell in my body burning, some of them are still at it now, reordering, regenerating. Grace: Sounds painful, love. The Doctor: You have no idea. There’s this moment that you’re sure you’re about to die, and then you’re born. It’s terrifying. Right now, I’m a stranger to myself. There’s echoes of who I was and a sort of call towards who I am and I have to hold my nerve and trust all these new instincts, shape myself towards them. I’ll be fine. In the end. Hopefully. Well I’ll have to be, ‘cause you guys need help. And if there’s one thing I’m certain of, when people need help, I never refuse. Right! This is gonna be fun!

This description of regeneration certainly fits with the idea that regeneration is more change than death – a tricky balance between staying true to who you used to be while embracing the new person you are, however scary and weird they may be.

It is, of course, a fitting description of regeneration as a real-word concept too: of viewers learning to like and trust yet another actor’s interpretation of the Doctor, after parting ways with an actor they loved.

This is a point hammered home nicely towards the end of The Woman Who Fell to Earth, during the Doctor and Tim Shaw’s showdown on top of the crane.

The Doctor: Oh Tim Shaw, the wannabe leader who has to cheat because he knows he’s unworthy. See, that’s why I know you won’t detonate. Alhough you could prove me wrong. Because we are all capable of the most incredible change. We can evolve while still staying true to who we are. We can honour who we’ve been and choose who we want to be next. Now’s your chance. How about it? Tim Shaw: Who are you? The Doctor: Yes, I’m glad you asked that again. A bit of adrenaline, a dash of outrage and a hint of panic knitted my brain back together. I know exactly who I am: I’m the Doctor – sorting out fair play throughout the universe. Now please, get off this planet, while you still have a choice.

The Doctor is dead, long live the Doctor.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues next Sunday (October 14) with The Ghost Monument on BBC1