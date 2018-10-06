The X Factor 2018: Who are the Groups competing in the Six Chair Challenge?

With judge Robbie Williams’ experience in global boyband Take That (not to mention his title as the best-selling British solo artist), he’s certainly suited to mentoring this year’s X Factor groups.

But there’s just one problem: to get that mentoring, the groups will first have to overcome the dreaded Six Chair Challenge stage.

That means all remaining acts will have to sing for Williams one more time.

Here’s all you need to know about the remaining groups…

First audition song: Juicy Fruit (original song)

Six Chair Challenge song: Ghetto Style (original song)

Duo Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere – who previously reached the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final in dance group Myztikal – blew away judges in their first audition with original song Juicy Fruit.

First audition song: Panda – Natural Woman (Aretha Franklin) / Burgandy – Respect (Aretha Franklin)

Six Chair Challenge song: Proud Mary (Tina Turner)

Although both acts were cut from the competition at the Six Chair Challenge stage by Overs judge Ayda Field, Robbie Williams put the two singers to form a soul-centred super-group. And it’s then that they bowled over audiences and judges alike with a cover of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

First audition song: This Is Me (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Six Chair Challenge song: Change is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke)

They may have been cut from BBC’s Pitch Battle in week 2, but the choir from Liverpool looked like potential winners after their first audition. Aged 19-40, the group blew away the judges with a pitch-perfect cover of Keala Settle’s This is Me, a hit from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

The Squirrels

First audition song: Not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: River Deep Mountain High (Tina Turner)

Sadly, viewers didn’t get to see the Norwich drag act’s first audition from Kenny Moore and Chris Thomas Nicoll. Fortunately, the duo have put together their own showreel, packed with footage of pub performances around the country.

ATTY

First audition song: No Mercy (Shawn Mendes)

Six Chair Challenge song: Blinded by Your Grace (Stormzy)

The gospel quartet – made up of husband and wife duo Jackie and Reece together with his sister Leoli and cousin Davinya – wowed the audience and judges in their first audition with a cover of Shawn Mendes’ Mercy. They received four yeses, but can the group from Birmingham make it to Judges’ Houses?

Tre Amici

First audition song: Nessun Dorma (Andrea Bocelli)

Six Chair Challenge song: Senza Catene (Il Divo)

In one of the most awkward auditions so far, Simon stopped friends LeRoy, Martin and Richard mid-song, asking if LeRoy could sing alone. However, LeRoy refused and the tre amici still received quattro yeses – including one from Robbie’s dad Pete, who temporarily took over his son’s judging spot.

Lost Tiger

First audition song: Not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: Are You Gonna Be My Girl (Jet)

Another group whose first audition didn’t make it to air, 20-year-old identical twins Zac and Alfie Jev describe their music as “a distinctive, high energy British indie”.

Sweet Sense

First audition song: Uh, it’s complicated. The groups actually didn’t audition together but were made into a band during the judges’ deliberation stage. You can see details of each bandmate’s audition below.

Six Chair Challenge song: Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars)

Sweet Sense consists of…

Gaia Cauchi The 15-year-old from Malta made it through her first audition with a cover of Only Love Can Hurt Like This by Paloma Faith.

Ellie Grant This is the first time X Factor viewers have seen the 17 year old, her solo audition having been cut from the main show.

Kezia Povey The 15 year old blew away the judges with her heartfelt cover of Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason, receiving four yeses.

Charlie and Billie Tomo The pair actually first auditioned as duo Dejavu (a performance which wasn’t aired). And in case you don’t notice from their matching outfits on Saturday night, the two are identical twins.

The Hewitts

First audition song: Not aired

Six Chair Challenge song: Feeling Good (Michael Buble’s version)

The Hewitts' performance of New York New York at the 6TR Awards ceremony 🎤 Posted by The Hewitts on Sunday, July 8, 2018

Unfortunately, the audition from this 26 and-31-year-old couple didn’t make it to air, but Dan and Laura now have a chance to perform for viewers.

A STAR

First audition song: Bang Bang (Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj)

Six Chair Challenge song: This Is How We Do It (Montell Jordan)/ Bang Bang (Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj)

Both Aaliyah and Acacia K originally auditioned in separate auditions on their own, but were advised by Simon Cowell to team up. The result? A storming version of Bang Bang, learnt in just an hour, was enough to see them sail through to the next round.

Vibe 5

First audition song: Just like Sweet Sense, Vibe 5 are another group that were manufactured following each member’s solo audition. You can see details of each first performance below.

Six Chair Challenge song: Can’t Stop The Feeling (Justin Timberlake)

Vibe 5 consists of…

Jon Guelas Not only did the Cambridge 18 year old win over Ayda with his “beautiful” dimples, but Guelas earned four yeses with a cover of Lukas Graham’s 7 Years in his first audition.

Jack Tisdale The 16 year old hasn’t appeared on the show yet with his audition never making it to air.

Blaise Duncan Not only did the 16 year old receive four yeses with his cover of Bailando by Enrique Iglesias, but his first audition performance was also posted by Iglesias himself on Instagram.

Elliot Horne Thanks to his cute looks, the 18 year old was well-received by the crowd in his first audition before he even started singing. However, he also left with four yeses after performing Lost in Japan by Shawn Mendes.

Kieran Harrison The 21 year old’s audition may not have made it to air, but Kieran’s given us plenty to think about. He’s recently been posting photos from ‪Los Angeles – the location of Robbie’s Judges’ House. Coincidence much?