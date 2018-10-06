Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2018? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2018? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

Here are all of the couples who have already left the Ballroom and had to say goodbye to their chances of Glitterball glory

Strictly Come Dancing - 2018 Logo

As the weeks on Strictly Come Dancing go by, so the number of celebrity contestants will get smaller and smaller.

Advertisement

Although everyone wants to get their mitts on that Glitterball trophy, sadly it will stay tantalisingly out of reach for 14 of the 15 celebs as they face dance-offs and leave the show week by week.

Here’s the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:

Week 2: Susannah Constantine

Which Strictly professional was Susannah paired with? Anton Du Beke

Who did they lose the dance off to? Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

Susannah and Anton found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard following a less than successful Samba in week 1 and a fairly disastrous Foxtrot in week 2. The pair danced off against Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova (they performed a Jive), whom the judges unanimously voted to save.

Advertisement

They were the first couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2018, as no contestants are eliminated in the first week of the competition.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Lauren Steadman - Strictly Come Dancing 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Is Strictly Come Dancing live?

len goodman

Len Goodman: Strictly would be better with Brendan Cole

Tess Daly, Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima during the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 launch show (BBC)

Strictly returns Viewers have their say on the new couples – and hot pro dancer Graziano

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more